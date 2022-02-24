Hamsa Nandini Completes 16 Cycles Of Chemotherapy: 'Time To Prepare For Next Battle'

Telugu actor Hamsa Nandini is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. On Thursday, the actor took to her verified Instagram handle and dropped a pair of snaps from her hospital bed flaunting her shaved head. In the caption, she also announced she has completed 16 cycles of chemotherapy.

Taking to the photo-sharing sites, Hamsa Nandini dropped pictures from her hospital bed and expressed her excitement about completing 16 cycles of chemotherapy. As for the caption, she wrote, "Annnnd.... am done with 16 cycles of chemotherapy!!! I am now officially a chemo survivor. But am not done yet, I haven't won yet. It's time to prepare for the next battle... It's time for the surgeries. #epirubicin #acchemo #paclitaxel #chemosurvivor #brca1 #breastcancer #swanstories."

The Mirchi star has been diagnosed with Grade 3 breast cancer. Earlier, she opened up about her battle and fears about cancer as she lost her mother because of the same reason. In late December last year, she dropped a snap in a shaved head to announce her diagnosis.

In her heartbreaking post, Hamsa Nandini recalled the day when she found the lump for the first time, "One morning 4 months ago, I felt a lump in my breast and the trauma of my mother, whom I lost to cancer came out gushing. Within a few hours, I rushed to a Mammography Centre for my very first mammogram. I was immediately asked to meet a Surgical Oncologist to discuss the type of biopsy that needed to be carried out.”

Adding to the note, she discussed that her fears were confirmed when she was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (breast cancer), and the hype ensued; pangs of trauma from her mother's battle with cancer. “We all have such grand plans for our lives; as for mine, no number of adjustments seemed enough to accommodate the malady that became a proverbial tumour of my precious time.”

The actor's birth name is Poonam, under which she has appeared in her first few films. However, since Poonam was a common name in the entertainment industry, filmmaker Vamsy rechristened her Hamsa Nandini. The actor has appeared in numerous films since then and she rose to fame with special dance numbers in films like Bhai, Atharintiki Daaredi and Ramayya Vasthavayya.

Numerous celebrities have battled cancer and have come out victorious. Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer, while late actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer in 2018. Sonali Bendre had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and late actor Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer. Yesteryear actor Nargis Dutt lost her battle to cancer after she returned to India after her treatment in New York.

Image: Instagram/@ihamsanandini