Hamsa Nandini Diagnosed With Grade 3 Breast Cancer; Details Her Struggles In Powerful Note

South Indian actor Hamsa Nandini who has worked in films like Naa Ishtam, Mirchi, Bhai, Srirastu Subhamastu, has been diagnosed with Grade 3 breast cancer. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with her head tonsured and penned a strong note about her battle against the disease. She even wrote about undergoing 9 cycles of Chemotherapy with 7 sessions still pending.

The actor recalled her journey and how she first felt the lump in her breast four months ago. Hamsa also detailed her family history of battling with similar conditions and wrote how she had lost her mother to a dreadful disease and since then, has been living under its dark shadow. In her heartbreaking post, Hamsa Nandini recalled the day when she found the lump for the first time, "One morning 4 months ago, I felt a lump in my breast and the trauma of my mother, whom I lost to cancer came out gushing. Within a few hours, I rushed to a Mammography Centre for my very first mammogram. I was immediately asked to meet a Surgical Oncologist to discuss the type of biopsy that needed to be carried out.”

Adding to the note, she discussed that her fears were confirmed when she was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (breast cancer), and the hype ensued; pangs of trauma from her mother's battle with cancer. “We all have such grand plans for our lives; as for mine, no number of adjustments seemed enough to accommodate the malady that became a proverbial tumour of my precious time.”



However, after some further rounds of testing, her reports suggested that she had tested positive for BRCA1. She further wrote, "The relief was short-lived as I tested positive for BRCA1 (Hereditary Breast Cancer). This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another Breast Cancer and a 45% chance of Ovarian Cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim Victory. Currently, I have already undergone 9 cycles of Chemotherapy with 7 more to go."

