Hansika Motwani Confirms Marriage Plans With Proposal Pictures From Paris; 'Now & Forever'

Hansika Motwani finally confirmed her marriage plans with partner Sohail Kathuria as she shared pictures from her dreamy proposal in Paris. The actor dropped glimpses of Sohail getting down on one knee in front of the Eiffel tower, with beautifully decorated candles and flowers popping in the backdrop. For the unversed, Sohail has reportedly been Hansika's business partner and best friend for years now.

Hansika Motwani confirms marriage reports with proposal photos

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, November 2, Hansika shared a series of photos from the Paris proposal. The actor could be seen sporting a white dress, while Sohail opted for a black suit. He also decorated the candles in a heart shape along with a 'MARRY ME' sign kept alongside. In the caption, she wrote, "Now&Forever." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, several celebrities like Karan Tacker, Varun Dhawan, Khushbu Sundar, PV Sindhu and more penned congratulatory messages. Varun wrote, "Congratulations Hansika," while Khushbu mentioned, "Oh wow!! Congratulations my dear.. wishing you the best."

This comes right after it was reported that Hansika will be tying the knot with Sohail on December 4, with sources revealing that the destination marriage will take place in Jaipur. According to Hindustan Times, an insider mentioned, "The wedding festivities will be held from December 2 to December 4. It will be a destination wedding with only their family and close friends flying to Jaipur.”

It also reported that the Pheras will take place on the evening of December 4, while the Haldi ceremony will be in the morning. A Sufi night is also on the itinerary for December 2, followed by Mehendi and Sangeet the next day. A casino themed after party as well as a Polo Match among the families has also been planned.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IHANSIKA)