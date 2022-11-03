Hansika Motwani, Fiance Sohael Khaturiya Make First Appearance Post Engagement In Paris

Hansika Motwani made her first public appearance on Thursday post annoucing her enaggement with businessman Sohael Khaturiya. The couple who will soon tie the knot in an intimate wedding was spotted returning to maximum city after their dreamy proposal pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower went viral online.

As several media reports about the couple's wedding venue, guest list, and others surface on social media, die-hard fans of Hansika Motwani were happy to see her making an appearance at the Mumbai airport with her fiance. Her fiance, Sohael Khaturiya, got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The photos from the proposal were shared by the Koi Mil Gaya star on Instagram.

Hansika Motwani & Fiance Sohael Khaturiya return to Mumbai

As per various media reports, the couple has been best friends for a while and are also business partners who have planned several events in the past. Reportedly, Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who fell in love with Hansika after the two started working together.

In the pictures shared by a paparazzi on his Instagram account, Hansika was seen in a co-ord set compring shirt and pants in grey, while Sohael kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and pants teamed with dark sunglasses. The two posed together for the paparazzi at the airport.

Earlier, Hansika had shared pictures from the dreamy proposal on Instagram where Sohael in a formal suit, sat down on his knees in front of the Eiffel Tower to propose to her. “Now&Forever (sic),” she captioned the photos.

Sohael commented on the post saying, “I love you my life #NowAndForever.” Hansika's friends and colleagues from the film industry including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Khushbu Sundar, Esha Gupta, and Karan Tacker congratulated her.

Reportedly, the couple and their family members are expected to jet off to Jaipur to tie the knot on December 4 in Rajasthan.

Motwani began her career with the TV show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Son Pari.

IMAGE: Instagram/ihansika