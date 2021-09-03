Hansika Motwani, Manchu Vishnu & PV Sindhu Share Glimpse Into Their 'Monkey Business'; See

In a unique crossover between the South Indian film industry and Badminton, actors Hansika Motwani and Manchu Vishnu share a glimpse into their fun rendezvous with Olympic Shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday, 3 September 2021. The trio is known for being friends for the longest time as quite from their social media feed. Taking out some time from their busy schedule, the group does not miss a single opportunity to catch up with each other. This time, they decided to share a glimpse into their shenanigans with their online fanbase. Take a look here.

Hansika Motwani, Manchu Vishnu ad PV Sindhu's 'Monkey Business'

Taking to his Instagram, Vishnu actor Manchu Vishnu shared a series of fun selfies depicting their hilarious shenanigans while hanging out together. In the picture, Manchu's wife Viranica Reddy appeared smiling widely as she clicked the selfies with Motwani, Manchu and the Olympic winner PV Sindhu in the background. The trio appeared glowing with happiness as PV Sindhu was seen throwing up a peace sign while posing.

The 39-year-old captioned the post, ''Monkey business''. The Olympic winner PV Sindhu was quick to drop a comment writing, ''Love this'' adorned with a couple of heart emojis. Motwani also acknowledged the post by writing ''We cute'' in the comment section. Fans also shared their enthusiasm as they spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

More on Vishnu Manchu's friendship with PV Sindhu and Hansika Motwani

According to a report from Pinkvilla, Hansika Motwani stopped by in Hyderabad and decided to meet up with her friends Manchu, his wife and PV Sindhu. The friendship between Manchu and PV Sindhu dates back a couple of years ago as the former has often updated his fans with their meetups. Earlier in 2020, the actor took to his Instagram to share a fond memory with the shuttler where the duo played Badminton. Sharing the video, he wrote,

''I have officially retired from all forms of badminton after winning this master shot point against @pvsindhu1 ..... Swipe to see exclusive footage where all Live telecast failed, similar to Kapil Dev’s 175 in World Cup semi finals in 1983. Thank you in advance.''

IMAGE- HANSIKA MOTWANI, PV SINDHU & MANCHU VISHNU