Hansika Motwani Reacts To Rumours Of Taking Hormonal Injections: People Are Jealous Of...

Hansika Motwani recently spoke about the long-standing claims of her having taken growth hormone injections during her years as a child actor. In a recent interview, which also featured the actress' mother, the two shared how these unfounded claims deeply impacted them. Hansika also quashed these claims by talking about her inherent fear of needles.

Hansika reacts to unfounded claims

While speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Hansika Motwani shared a fact about her which makes the claims of her having taken growth hormone injections during her childhood, rather unlikely. The actress revealed how she has always been immensely scared of needles. Hansika also revealed how her fear of needles has also prevented her from getting tattoos.

Referring to how these long-spanning rumours impacted her and her mother, Hansika revealed that it was quite a hurtful experience for the two during the initial years of her career. "It’s just very clear that people are jealous of your growth but it’s okay. I think I’m doing something somewhere right that people are still talking about me, keep talking,” she said.

Hansika's mother Mona reacts

The same interview also featured Hansika's mother, Mona. Speaking on the allegations continually levied against her with regards to willingly giving a young Hansika growth hormone injections to ensure a more successful stint with her movie career, Mona refused possessing any knowledge of the kind of injections people had been referring to. Mona also went on to firmly state how if someone were to simply point out the name of these injections, it would make her richer than the likes of Tata and Birla. Mona also refuted the existence of any such injections which simply grow one's bones. The actress' mother went on to say, "A stranger sitting in a dark corner who is envious and pays someone to write bad things about you, and people write. You don't Know who is writing bad stuff about you."

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child actor in 2003 film Hawa. She was also notably a part of bigger projects like Koi... Mil Gaya and Aabra ka Daabra, both in the capacity of a child artist. Hansika has also starred in Himesh Reshamiya's Aap Ka Suroor following this up with several Telugu and Tamil films. Besides this, the actor has also briefly featured in television shows including reality televisions.