Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya Make Dreamy Entry For Sufi Night In Matching Finery

Actor Hansika Motwani is gearing up to tie the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. As her pre-wedding festivities are underway, photos from her Mehendi ceremony went viral on Friday, December 2. Now, a video from a Sufi night organized for the duo has garnered attention on social media. Hansika, who started her career as a child artist, is a fairly popular name in the Telugu film industry. She has acted with top stars such as Allu Arjun and Ravi Teja.

Inside Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's intimate Sufi Night

The bride-to-be Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya attended a Sufi night ahead of their big day. The duo made a grand, dreamy entrance, decked in matching finery, in front of their friends and family as they were welcomed to the Sufi night, a pre-wedding festivity ahead of the weekend wedding.

The actor seemed to be glowing as she was accompanied by Sohael through an archway, waving happily at everyone. The couple is reportedly going to be wed in a private ceremony on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Here is a video of Hansika and Sohael arriving for the Sufi night:

Earlier, on Friday, glimpses from Hansika's Mehendi ceremony made rounds on social media, where the bride-to-be was seen dressed in a yellow tie-dye sharara set while Sohael sported light pink embellished kurta with white lowers. In photos shared on social media, Hansika is seen beaming with joy as her friends photograph her while applying henna on her hands. In another viral video from the ceremony, Sohael can be seen sitting beside Hansika. The duo can be seen enjoying the music and grooving to its beats. The Koi Mil Gaya actor kept her look simple with a tie-dye set and added minimal accessories.

More about Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding

According to a Hindustan Times report, other events like a polo match, casino-themed party, etc, have also been planned for the guests. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a Mata Ki Chowki function in November. Hansika earlier shared photos from her dreamy marriage proposal in Paris where Sohael was seen on his knees, presenting a ring to the actor. "Now and Forever," Hansika captioned the post.