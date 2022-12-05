Hansika Motwani Ties The Knot With Sohael Kathuriya In A Lavish Wedding In Jaipur

Actor Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her fiance Sohael Kathuriya in a lavish wedding ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur on December 4. The pictures of her wedding have been surfacing on social media platforms, where the actor is seen dressed in a heavy red lehenga with matching red bangles and kaleere, while the groom is seen in an ivory sherwani.

Although the wedding ceremony was kept private, a series of pictures have been shared by her fans on Instagram. In one of the posts, Kathuriya is seen kissing Motwani on her forehead, while in another picture the couple is seen sitting in a mandap. The video of the grand wedding showed fireworks lighting up the night sky on Sunday during the "varmala" ceremony. The couple was seen holding hands in one of the clips. If reports are to be believed, the marriage vows were as per Sindhi customs.

Check out the photos here

While walking towards the mandap, Motwani was accompanied by her family members. Take a look.

The couple's wedding festivities kickstarted with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in November. Earlier this week, the duo arrived in Jaipur for other wedding functions, where they also hosted a Sufi night, a Haldi ceremony which was followed by a Mehendi function.

In the Mehendi ceremony, Motwani kept her look simple, and later she donned a heavy outfit for the Sufi night. She was seen wearing a white sharara with mirrorwork all over it and teamed up with heavy jewelry.

As per reports, Motwani and Kathuriya are childhood friends and have been dating for several years.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani first appeared on TV as a child artist in a popular show called Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and then she went on to become a part of the blockbuster hit film Koi Mil Gaya which starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Motwani made her film debut in the Telugu film Desamuduru and has since been part of several Telugu and Tamil language films.

Image: Instagram/@ihansika_my_jaan