Hansraj Jagtap Shares The First Look Of His Upcoming Movie 'Fanjar'; See Pic

Hansraj Jagtap recently took to his Instagram to release the first look of his new film called Fanjar. The snap is the first look and not the original poster for the movie. The post also mentioned when the actual poster and trailer of the movie will release. Take a look:

Hansraj asks his fans to wait and watch

Actor Hansraj Jagtap uploaded the first look of his new movie Fanjar. The first look post mentions that the actual poster and the release date of the movie will be revealed soon. He also added a fun caption Blockbuster (what does that mean?) Me - Just Wait & Watch (emojis) Ready With Blockbuster Film. Hansraj also tagged a few other people in the picture.

Many fans responded with quite positive comments. Fans mentioned how they were eagerly waiting for the film to release and congratulated the actor for the same. He also got a few emojis in the comments section. Check it out:

Pic Credit: Hansraj Jagtap's Instagram

The Marathi actor is well known for giving his fans many good movies like Dhag, Itemgiri, Ziprya and Re Raya. His new movie Fanjar is also expected to make big news in the Industry and the film will be directed by Devadatta Motiram Dhandore. The film is produced under the banner of Nirzarasrushti Films.

The actor doesn't upload a lot on his account and even though the actor is quite popular, he hasn't got many followers online. In a few other of his snaps, late actor Irrfan Khan can be seen. He is also seen receiving an award along with the late actor and also mentioned how much Irrfan will be missed.

Hansraj Jagtap was last seen in the movie Itemgiri. The two-hour-long movie showed a complicated love story and how a few boys were trying to impress a girl with their immature tactics. The movie was quite successful and gained favours with the audiences and critics. The movie received 3-4 stars out of 5 and was a commercial success.

Promo Pic Credit: Hansraj Jagtap's Instagram

