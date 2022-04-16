On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, several popular celebrities from the film industry have extended their wishes to their fans and followers online. Chiranjeevi took to his social media account on the occasion and wished his fans a happy Hanuman Jayanti with a unique video featuring Ram Charan and a monkey. Fans took to the comments section of the post and wished the duo on special day as they hailed Ram Charan for his deeds.

Chiranjeevi extends Hanuman Jayanti's wishes

Chiranjeevi headed to his Instagram account on Hanuman Jayanti and posted a video of Ram Charan playing with a monkey. He was also seen feeding the monkey some biscuits as he interacted with it. Fans hailed him for being kind to the animal and extended Hanuman Jayanti's wishes to him and Chiranjeevi as well.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was also among some of the actors to share a post on Hanuman Jayanti. He shared a picture of himself as he extended Hanuman Jayanti's wishes to his fans and followers. He posted a picture of himself exercising as he wrote, "May the power of Hanumanji be with all of you. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all!"

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in Acharya

It is possible that the video featuring Ram Charan and the monkey was shot when the duo was on the sets of their upcoming film Acharya, in which they take on powerful roles alongside each other. The film is scheduled to release on the big screen on April 29, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the father-son duo sharing the screen. The recently released Acharya trailer gave the audience a glimpse into what they can expect on the big screen. It saw the duo engage in some high-voltage action sequences, that will be sure to keep fans at the edge of their seats. The trailer features the duo together only for a few seconds but makes it completely worth it with its power-packed shot. The film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal and pivotal roles alongside the duo.

