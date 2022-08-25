Happy Bhavsar Nayak Passes Away At 45 Due To Lung Cancer; Celebs Condole Actor's Demise

Gujrati actor Maulik Nayak's wife, Happy Bhavsar Nayak who became a household name after starring in Montu Ni Bittu and Premji: Rise of a Warrior, passed away on Thursday, August 25, at the age of 45. Reportedly, Bhavsar was suffering from prolonged lung cancer. Following, Bhavsar's sudden demise her industry friends and colleagues took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the departed soul.

Celebs mourn Happy Bhavsar Nayak's demise

The Gujrati industry suffered a huge setback after Bhavsar's untimely death. Celebrities from Gujarat, including Khushi Shah, Hetal Thakkar, Parth Bharat Thakar, and others took to their social media handles to express their condolences to the late actor's family.

Parth Bharat Thakkar took to his Instagram stories and penned an emotional note. The singer wrote. "Happy Gone too soon, Your first words were Jai Shri Krishna always and I still cherish the memories of Shyamali. I am in utter shock! Always smiling, always laughing! May god bless your soul and give strength to the family. Om Shanti." Along with the note, Thakkar also shared a monochrome picture of the actor.

Khushi Shah also headed to her Instagram handle and expressed grief on the sad news. Khushi wrote, "Industry ne ek achi insaan aur adakara kho di hai still can't believe, RIP Bhagwan gharvalo ko shakti de."

Niilam Paanchal took to her Instagram and wrote in Gujrati, "This is hard to believe, stay Happy wherever you are."

Director Hetal Thakar also posted a clip of Happy Bhavsar Nayak. In the caption he mourned the loss and wrote, " Om Shanti🙏 Always smiling and making others laugh, there are no words to write for easy happy 🙏 May God give peace to the soul of Sadgat Om Shanti. (sic)"

Happy Bhavsar Nayak is survived by her husband Maulik Nayak and two daughters, Krishna and Krishnavi.

(Image: @letsflixgujarati/Instagram)