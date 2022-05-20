Last Updated:

Happy Birthday Jr NTR: All About The 'RRR' Star's Recent And Upcoming Ventures

After winning over the audiences with his stint in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', superstar Jr NTR will be collaborating with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel.

Jr NTR

Image: @Srestha.adhikary.946/Instagram


South superstar Jr NTR is celebrating his 39th birthday today (May 20), with wishes pouring in from the actor's ardent fans, friends and fellow celebrities. NTR, who's the grandson of former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao has pursued acting ever since he was a child, and has over time emerged as one of the most hailed stars across India. 

While his recent stint in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR further cemented his pan-India stardom, the actor has a trail of exciting projects lined up ahead. On Jr NTR's birthday, take a look at the star's recent and upcoming films. 

Jr NTR's upcoming projects 

  • NTR30

The upcoming project marks the actor's reunion with director Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts. The actor recently dropped the first glimpse of the project, a motion poster showcasing him in a fierce avatar. 

  • NTR 31

The tentatively titled project is being helmed by KGF: Chapter 2 filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Teasing NTR's first look from the film on his birthday, the director wrote," The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil...His reign... But definitely not his blood..." 

Jr NTR's latest projects 

  • RRR

The period drama created a massive buzz at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Also starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, RRR revolved around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters, namely Bheem and Ram. 

  • Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

The 2018 action drama film by Trivikram Srinivas also starred Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. It revolved around a young man whose life alters after getting into a violent fight with henchmen from a rival village.

(Image: @Srestha.adhikary.946/Instagram)

