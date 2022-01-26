Happy Birthday Ravi Teja: Actor Looks Intriguing In New Poster Of 'Ramarao On Duty'; See

Telugu actor Ravi Teja, whose full name is Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju, is celebrating his birthday today, January 26. Ravi Teja, who has turned 54, is receiving various wishes from the film industry and his fans. While his fans are pouring love for him via the internet, the makers of his much-awaited film Ramarao On Duty wished the actor with a brand new poster of the movie. While fans were waiting for his film ever since it was announced, the intriguing poster fueled their excitement.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the makers of Ramarao On Duty shared a new poster of the film to wish the actor on his birthday. The poster saw the Disco Raja star giving away a furious look as he stood wearing a black shirt. The poster also had several glimpses of the actor from the film. In one image, he could be seen fighting in a train, while in another he is being choked by a masked man. A picture sees the Krack star in his office, while another one has him chatting with his family. The poster hinted that the upcoming movie will have all such emotions. It also suggests the actor will play a role of a family man who fights for his rights. The actor's fans not only hailed him but also lauded the makers for such an amazing poster.

'Ramarao On Duty' release date

Ramarao On Duty is one of the most-awaited films of Telugu star Ravi Teja. The anticipation among fans regarding the movie is sky-high ever since it was announced. However, the film is not much away from arriving in the theatres. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ravi Teja, a few weeks ago, unveiled the movie's release date. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 25, 2022.

More about 'Ramarao On Duty'

Ramarao On Duty is helmed by Sarath Mandava, while the banners - SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works are jointly producing it. Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also casts Divyansha Koushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Pavitra Lokesh, Nasser, Naresh, John Vijay and Tanikella Bharani. The film's songs have been composed by Sam CS.

Image: Instagram/@raviteja_2628/Twitter/@RTTeamWorks