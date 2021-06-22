Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Movies Of The 'Beast' Actor With Highest BO Numbers

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay rang in his 47th birthday on Tuesday, June 22. The Beast actor has a throng of loyal followers that have been constantly supporting him in his career of over two decades. The actor also several blockbuster movies under his belt which have earned him the title of one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry. In the past 25 years of his career, most of the actor's movies have garnered immense success and has grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office. On Thalapathy Vijay's birthday let's take a look at the top 5 movies of the actor that have gone on to become blockbuster hits.

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: List of highest-grossing films of Beast actor

Master

Thalapathy Vijay's latest movie Master which released in January 2021, is an action thriller film in which he played the role of an alcoholic professor, who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home. While the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, Master went on to become the first Indian movie to have occupied the No. 1 spot in the global box office at the time of its' release. The film had a box office collection of Rs 25 crore in Tamil Naud alone on its opening day and crossed Rs 110 crore within 3 days. The film collected a total of Rs 200 crore in the Tamil box office and was the highest-grossing film in UAE during the pandemic, surpassing Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet. According to Deadline, Master became the biggest post-pandemic worldwide release and the highest-grossing movie in international markets and grossed Rs 300 crore in its entire run. Master went on to become the actor's fourth consecutive movie to earn big at the BO.

Bigil

The 2019 sports drama flick featured Vijay in dual roles as a gangster and a sports coach of a girls hockey team. Bigil had a 100-day theatrical run and grossed approximately about Rs 290 crore worldwide. The film performed well in international markets as well as in cities like Mumbai and Delhi with the tickets being sold out and the theatres running houseful for several days.

Sarkar

Released in 2018, Vijay played the role of NRI fighting for his right to vote in the political drama film. The film managed to gross over Rs 250 crore worldwide even though Sarkar received mixed responses from the audience. Sarkar was the sixth addition to Thalapathy Vijay's growing list of Rs 100 crore movies and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year 2018 in Tamil cinema.

Mersal

In Mersal, Vijay played a triple role for the first time ever in his career. The movie received a thundering response at the box office and collected Rs 170 crore in the first week itself. The film did really well worldwide and broke many records to become the third biggest grosser in Malaysia after Dilwale and Kabali and also became the third biggest overseas grosser of 2017 following Baahubali 2 and Raees. The movie collected a total of Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Theri

The 2016 revenge drama flick grossed over Rs 85.36 crore worldwide in the first weekend and went on to collect Rs 160 crore at the worldwide box office in its entire run. Post the release of Theri, all Thalapathy Vijay movies have gone on to become major box office successes.

IMAGE: VIJAY'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.