Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Hansika Motwani, Krish & More Shower Wishes On 'Varisu' Actor

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most iconic stars from the Tamil film industry who has been a significant part of some of the notable movies in his career while garnering a massive fan following. As the actor turns 48, numerous celebrities and fans took to social media and penned heartfelt wishes along with sharing unseen pictures of him. Take a look at how the South movie celebrities are showering Thalapathy Vijay with hearty birthday wishes.

Celebrities wish Thalapathy Vijay on his 48th birthday

Actor Hansika Motwani recently took to her official Twitter handle and penned a birthday wish for the iconic actor Thalapathy Vijay. In the tweet, she addressed the senior actor as Sir and wrote, “Happy birthday @actorvijay sir” and added a star emoji next to it.

Moreover, music composer Anirudh Ravichander also wished the actor on his birthday by writing “Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy ⁦@actorvijay⁩ sir Now ready the firecracker”

Actor and singer Krish also took to his official Twitter handle and wrote a heartwarming birthday wish for Thalapathy Vijay in which he thanked the actor for motivating and inspiring everyone. He wrote, “My Dearest Anna @actorvijay thank you for motivating and inspiring us always. You always have my best interests at heart and it means the world! Happy Happy birthday Anna... Love u Loads.”

On the other hand, actor R Sarath Kumar wished the Varisu actor by writing, “May the heaven’s choicest blessing be showered upon you on this special day @actorvijay May you be blessed with good health, peace, happiness, and success in all your endeavors.” Take a look-

The makers of the Thalapthy Vijay-starrer Varisu earlier took to social media and warned fans that 'he is returning'. They shared an intriguing poster of the character but did not reveal much through it, piquing fans' interest in the film. The poster saw a silhouette of Thalapathy Vijay, who appeared to be carrying a heavy bag. He was seen in a grey long sleeve t-shirt and looked over his right shoulder, with his hand on his hip.

On the other hand, Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's pictures from the sets were leaked online in which the duo was shooting for the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. In the pictures, Vijay is seen in a blue t-shirt, which he paired with a brown jacket, and Rashmika can be seen in a matching dress.

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SVC_OFFICIAL