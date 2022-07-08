'Happy Birthday' Twitter Review: Netizens Find Lavanya Tripathi Starrer 'tedious & Long'

Telugu film Happy Birthday is a crime comedy film which recently hit the theatres. The film follows the story of a girl named Happy 340 and how her life revolves around guns, crime and comedy. The film is helmed by Ritesh Rana and features several stars from the Telugu industry.

Happy Birthday features Lavanya Tripathi, Naresh Agastya, Vennela Kishore and Satya in the lead roles. The film's plot revolves around a fantasy world, in which Union Minister Rithwik Sodhi passes a new gun law in the Indian Parliament that allows the manufacturing as well as the sale of firearms. the movie further shows what happens in the country soon after the gun law is passed and brings gun culture into the country. Lavanya Tripathi plays the role of Happy 340 in the film while Naresh Agastya portrays Lucky. Satya essays the role of Max Pain alongside other pivotal roles.

As the film Happy Birthday was released on July 8, a week ahead of its scheduled date, many moviegoers went to catch the film's first show. Many Twitter users also shared their reviews of the film and penned how they did not find the plot amusing. The microblogging site Twitter saw netizens divided when it came to Happy Birthday reviews.

Happy Birthday Twitter review

A Twitter user found the film boring and wrote, "Except for satya and vennela kishore film is boring mostly the 2nd half. Ott watch is better than theatre." "Not all will like the movie, people who are social media and meme users will connect more. Otherwise it's 2/5," the user added. Another user found the film extra long and penned, "Overlong and doesn’t work as a whole, but still ‘Happy Birthday’ is a wild, hilarious ride containing quirky characters and interesting visual aesthetics. Another solid, unique effort from Ritesh Rana (Mathu Vadalara). Liked it."

#HBDMovie #HappyBirthdayMovie#HappyBirthday

Except for satya and vennela kishore film is boring mostly the 2nd half.

Ott watch is better than theatre.

Not all will like the movie, people who are social media and meme users will connect more.

Otherwise it's 2/5 — Raghu436 (@436game) July 8, 2022

#HappyBirthdayMovie #HBDMovie (Telugu) Overlong and doesn’t work as a whole, but still ‘Happy Birthday’ is a wild, hilarious ride containing quirky characters and interesting visual aesthetics. Another solid, unique effort from Ritesh Rana (Mathu Vadalara). Liked it. — No Name (@bldgcontractor) July 8, 2022

A Twitter user called the film "Average" and wrote, "Happy Birthday Review Below Average Comedy Entertainer Casting - Good BGM - Top-Notch Story is ok but screenplay was below average May work with target audience Production Values." Another user liked the film's first half and wrote, "Done with First half It's blockbuster sixer from the HappyBirthdayMovie team A twisty interval with mind blowing twist."

#HappyBirthday Review



Below Average Comedy Entertainer🙏



Casting - Good👍



BGM - Top-Notch👏



Story is ok but screenplay was below average🙏



May work with target audience👍



Production Values👌



Rating: ⭐⭐/5#HBDMovieReview #HBDMovie #HappyBirthdayReview #HappyBirthdayMovie pic.twitter.com/8qvR9RZ2NC — Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) July 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@itsmelavanya