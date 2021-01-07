'Happy To Work': Gopichand Teams Up With Director Maruthi Dasari For His Upcoming Film

Telugu actor Gopichand has recently announced his 29th film. For his upcoming film, he has collaborated with the director Maruthi Dasari. The makers of the film have said that the title and the first look of the upcoming movie will be out soon. Read ahead to know more.

Gopichand's new movie -

Director Maruthi Dasari recently took to Twitter to share details about the film. In his post, he said that he was happy to begin 2021 with positivity. He said that his next movie was with his Macho Hero, Gopichand. He was happy to work with all and hoped that film works. He gave new year wishes to everyone and he said that he needed everyone’s blessing and he assured entertainment in return. He concluded his post by saying that the Title and the first look would be out soon. She also shared a small video of the same announcement.

Happy to begin 2021 with positivity

And my next with Macho Hero @YoursGopichand garu



Happy to work with my friends @GA2Official @UV_Creations again hope this Time also it worksðŸ˜Ž



Happy new year to all â¤ï¸

Need all ur blessings ENTERTAINMENT assured ðŸ˜‰ðŸŽ¥ðŸŽžï¸

Title & 1st look soon pic.twitter.com/lsmN5V9Fl5 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) January 7, 2021

Actor Gopichand also shared the news on Twitter. He expressed his excitement of working with the director and shared the same video that Maruthi had shared. Fans can’t wait to know more about the film and sent loads of love and good wishes to the team in the comments section.

Excited to work with @DirectorMaruthi garu and @GA2Official and for the second time around with @UV_Creations! First look coming soon ðŸ˜Žhttps://t.co/smKqkPoPZr — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) January 7, 2021

Gopichand's movies -

Gopichand is known for his roles in action films. He is popularly referred to as Action Star and Macho Star. He made his debut as a hero with the film Tholi Valapu. He has been seen in numerous films such as Okkadunnadu, Lakshyam, Sahasam, Loukyam, Chanakya and many more.

Gopichand will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Seetimaarr. The film will be a sports drama. The cast includes Tamannaah and Digangana Suryavanshi as the leading ladies. The film is directed by Sampath Nandi and the makers had planned to release the film in mid-2020, but the release had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now slated to release in the first half of 2021.

More about Maruthi Dasari -

Maruthi Dasari primarily works in Telugu cinema. He is recognized for directing low budget films like Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop. He has lately worked as a writer in the film Brand Babu in 2018.

