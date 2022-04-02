Happy Ugadi 2022: Mahesh Babu To Sai Pallavi, Tollywood Actors Extend Ugadi Wishes To Fans

Ugadi is celebrated as the beginning of the new year according to the Telugu calendar and is commonly known as the Telugu New Year. The festival was celebrated on April 2 and several popular actors and celebrities from the south film industry took to social media to wish their fans and followers a happy Ugadi 2022. Actors including Keerthy Suresh, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and others sent their best to well-wishers online.

Actors extend Happy Ugadi 2022 wishes

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media on the occasion of Ugadi and extended wishes to fans and followers as he hoped for happiness in their lives. He shared the wishes with a picture of himself in traditional attire. He also shared a short video of himself and his near and dear ones participating in the Ugadi rituals and seeking blessings from God as they bring in the new year.

Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu also wished his fans on the auspicious day of Ugadi and prayed that the new year would bring his followers 'love, harmony and prosperity'. F3 actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej and Tamannah Bhatia took to social media to share a new poster from their upcoming film as they wished their fans a Happy Ugadi 2022. Translated in English, Bhatia wrote, "On behalf of our #F3Movie team, I wish you and your family a Happy New Year"

Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi! May this day usher in love, harmony and prosperity! 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 2, 2022

Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi and a bright start to this New Year!



See you in theatres this summer..#F3OnMay27 pic.twitter.com/1eKecAlDGH — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 2, 2022

Sai Pallavi took to her social media account on April 2 and hoped that God would bless her fans and followers with 'peace and positivity' as she wished them a Happy Ugadi 2022. Soggade Chinni Nayana actor Lavanya Tripathi also sent Ugadi wishes to followers as she wrote, "May this Ugadi fill you all with positivity and vibrance! Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi". She shared the wish with some elegant pictures of herself in a pink and silver saree, which she wore with matching bangles. Keerthy Suresh was also among the popular actors to extend her wishes to fans on this special day as she took to Twitter to share a graphic representation of the festival and wrote, "Andariki #Ugadi Subhakankshalu! May this auspicious day bring you and your family light and happiness!"

I wish you all a very Happy Ugadi ♥️ May God bless us all with peace and positivity ♥️ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 2, 2022

“May this Ugadi fill you all with positivity and vibrance! Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi ! 🤗” pic.twitter.com/dGjr9ETAAJ — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) April 2, 2022