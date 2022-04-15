Happy Vishu 2022: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran & More Celebs Send Warm Wishes To Fans

People in South Indian states are celebrating their cultural festival of Vishu today. It is known as the Malayali New Year as is it observed in the state of Kerala. Vishu is a festival of joy, extravaganza and feasting on which an entire family comes together to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. The festival symbolises the protector, preserver and the sustainer of the world created by Brahma. As per mythology, Lord Krishna killed Narakasur on this day which marks the Malayalam new year. On the occasion of Vishu, several celebrities from the Malayalam film fraternity, including Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and more, sent warm wishes to their fandom.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Malayalam star Mohanlal shared a glimpse of the Vishu celebration from his home to wish his fans on the occasion. The photo saw idols of Lord Krishna with huge plates filled with fruits placed before them. Mohanlal was seated in a shirt and striped pants while folding his hands. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Vishu."

Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and more send warm wishes to fans

Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran also took to their respective Instagram handles to wish their fans on the occasion. While Dulquer Salmaan penned "Happy Vishu" for his fans, Prithviraj Sukumaran gave a glimpse of the sunrise. Take a look at their warm wishes for their fans.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty shared a dapper picture of himself on the occasion. The actor wore a lemon yellow shirt and white dhoti, while he was seated on a chair. He wrote, "Hearty Vishu greetings to all," in the caption to wish his fans.

Actor Malavika Mohanan also shared glimpses of her Vishu celebration with her family amidst a serene landscape. The actor wore a beautiful brown saree and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Tamil New Year! I hope your day was as lovely as mine P.S Isn’t my Amma the prettiest?"

Actor Lakshmi Manchu also wished her fans a Happy Vishu via Twitter. Taking to her official handle, she wrote, "I'm wishing all my dear family and friends a new year bursting with joy, filled with laughter, and full of fun. Happy Vishu!"

I'm wishing all my dear family and friends a new year bursting with joy, filled with laughter, and full of fun. Happy Vishu!#vishufestival #HappyVishu #happyvishu2022 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) April 15, 2022

Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi/@mohanlal/Shutterstock