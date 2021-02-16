Harbhajan Singh Reveals 'Friendship' Film In Final Stages; Teases About 'new Avatar'

On February 15, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to update his fans and followers on his upcoming film Friendship. Harbhajan Singh’s movie was supposed to hit the theatres in August last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his post, Singh said that his film was picking up speed in the post-production stage and was going to be ready to hit the theatres in summer this year.

Friendship Movie Final Schedule Production has taken of in Jet Speed. I am eagerly waiting to meet you al in theaters in a Different Pitch in a New Avatar.This Summer Let's Rock #FriendshipSummer@ImSaravanan_P @JPRJOHN1 @akarjunofficial @shamsuryastepup #Losliya @actorsathish pic.twitter.com/D54Q84JVeJ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 15, 2021

Harbhajan Singh's movie Friendship slated for Summer release

Singh further said that he was ready to take on the role of an actor and for fans to see him on a new pitch. Friendship movie marks the debut of cricketer Harbhajan Singh into the world of films. The movie is a Tamil sports based thriller that will be dubbed in Hindi among other languages. In the pictures that Singh posted, he can be seen with the cast and crew of Friendship. In one of the pictures which looks it has been clicked mid-song, the cricketer turned actor can be seen in a blue shirt and lungi which has been hiked.

In another post, Singh posted the same message but in Tamil for his Tamilian fans. The picture he posted along with the Tamil post sees the cricketer captured mid-dance with his co-star and back-up dancers. The cricketer started posting in Tamil after he joined the Chennai Super Kings team and this is what got him the attention of Tamilian filmmakers John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.

Fans have taken to the comments to extend him a warm welcome to Kollywood. They said that they are eager to see him and co-star Losliya Mariyanesan make an appearance on their screens. Many said that they were waiting for the release of the film and have been waiting ever since it had been announced.

One fan said that Singh had always been a crowd puller and he would manage to that with his film as well. Others were happy to see Harbhajan posting in Tamil and many others were excited to see actor Losliya on screen. The film will also see actor Arjun Sarja play a prominent role. After Friendship, Harbhajan Singh is all set to appear in another Tamil film, Dikkilona.

