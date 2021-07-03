Harbhajan Singh To Don A Never Seen Before Avatar In Tamil Film 'Friendship'

Touted as one of the best spinners for the Indian Cricket team, Harbhajan Singh is all set to stun the audience with his acting skills in his first major role. The cricketer will now appear in an upcoming Kollywood movie sporting a completely new avatar. Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, here is the poster of 'Friendship' released on Singh's 41st birthday.

Harbhajan Singh's never-seen-before avatar

Dropping the poster on social media, the cricketer appeared in the new look of a carefree youngster dancing along with his friends. Essaying the role of a mechanical engineer, Singh's role in the movie will show him plotting an escapade with his friends from the incessant ragging of his seniors. According to the reports from ANI, 'Friendship', produced by Kiran Reddy Mandad and Ram Maddukuri, will also star popular Tamil actors King Arjun, Sathish, and Losliya in pivotal roles.

Harbhajan Singh Tamil movie- Friendship

The movie will follow the journey of college friends trying to escape their seniors' ragging but eventually finding themselves in the middle of mysterious circumstances. 'Friendship' promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions to the viewers while also providing the thrill of sports and actions. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The makers of the movie heeded the fans' anticipation and dropped a lyrical video with multiple snippets from the movie. The Indian spinner was seen shaking a leg with his co-stars while donning a traditional attire in the video.

More on Harbhajan Singh's movies

After earning popularity through his successful cricket career, the actor also rose to prominence after marking his acting debut with a cameo in the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Even though the cricketer appeared in a handful of movies, Singh amassed a massive fan following in North. The Indian cricketer's next acting stint was in 2013 where he appeared as himself in the Punjabi movie Bhaji in Problem. He has another Tamil movie lined up namely Dikkiloona, which was postponed due to the pandemic, directed by Karthik Yogi alongside Santhanam and Anagha.

