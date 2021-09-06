Harbhajan Singh's 'Friendship' Trailer Is A Perfect Blend Of Action, Romance And Humor

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is all set to make his Bollywood debut with his upcoming multilingual feature film, Friendship. The cricketer turned actor will be seen along with action star Arjun Sarja as well as Losliya in the movie showcasing the hero's tumultuous college life experiences. Songs and teasers from the movie had already tweaked excitement among the fans and now, the official trailer of the romantic sports comedy promises the film to be a full-on entertainment package. Superstars Arya and Nagarjuna unveiled the Tamil and Telugu trailers of the film today on their respective social media handles.

Harbhajan starrer Friendship Trailer released

Written and directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya of Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2 fame, the movie is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Telugu. Sharing the trailer, Harbhajan wrote," Thriller, Suspense, Comedy, Revenge, Action, Sentiment, Emotion the all in One Super Entertaining #FriendshipTrailer is Here.". Have a look

The two-minute clip commences on an amiable note showcasing college life. However, in a turn of events, the trailer shifts to Harbhajan Singh and Sathish getting arrested due to something pertaining to Losliya's character, who is one of their college mate and friend. With a perfect blend of action, romance and humour, the trailer also throws light on society's stereotype of a female in an all-guys group, putting forth a strong message on the essence of Friendship.

More about the Turbantor's upcoming movie

The film is jointly produced by Seantoa Studios and Cinemaass Studio with music composed by DM UdhayaKumar. Apart from Bhajji, South Indian star Arjun Sarja and famous actor-model and television news anchor from Sri Lanka, Losliya will play pivotal roles in the movie. Comedian Sathish will also make an appearance as Harbhajan's friend.

With Friendship, Singh makes his first stint in Bollywood, though he has appeared as a supporting character in Karthik Yogi's Dikkiloona.

The movie will see the 41-year-old former Indian cricketer essaying the role of a mechanical engineering student, who, along with his group of friends at the beginning of his first year, manages a clever escapade from college ragging by the seniors. "What follows next stays a mystery yet to be unfolded as we gradually delve deeper into the emotions with this one-of-its-kind rollercoaster journey of friendship," read the official logline of the film.

Harbhajan Singh has made guest appearances in Bollywood blockbusters like the 2014 Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar starrer, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and 2013 Punjabi-language comedy movie Bhajji in Problem.

(IMAGE- HARBHAJAN TURBANATOR SINGH/ INSTA)