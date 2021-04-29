Hari Teja Shares Emotional Video About Her COVID-19 Experience During Pregnancy

Telugu actress Hari Teja recently took to her Instagram and shared an emotional video about her COVID-19 experience. The actress, who recently welcomed her first baby, revealed in her video that she contracted the virus just seven days before her delivery. See Hari Teja's video here -

Hari Teja's COVID-19 experience

In her almost 8-minute long video, Hari Teja opened up about her difficult and emotional experience. In her video, she said that throughout her pregnancy, she was extremely was health-conscious and ate nutritious food, and did Yoga on a regular basis. A few days before her delivery when she went for a health check-up, she was excited and had a lot of dreams. However, a week before her delivery, much to her shock, everyone in her family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including the actress. The actress said that she took a lot of care but somewhere she felt she wasn't careful enough.

Hari Teja said that many doctors refused to admit her for delivery because of her COVID status. She then admitted herself to a hospital where doctors were ready to do a C-Section on a COVID positive patient. The actress said that only her husband was allowed by her side during the delivery. Hari said that she felt lonely because elders from her family couldn't be there with them. The actress revealed that her husband took care of her day in and day out. Soon after her delivery, her baby was taken away from her because she was a COVID patient. The actress said that she could not even feed her baby.

At the end of the video, Hari Teja gave an update about her current health status and said that everyone, including herself and her family, was safe now. She urged her fans and followers to stay safe and adhere to the rules.

Friends and fans react to Hari Teja's video

Hari's friends from the industry left comments on her video post and lauded the actress for sharing her story with everyone. Fans of the actress praised her for being strong during such a difficult time and thanked her for sharing her experience.

Source: Hari Teja's Instagram

