Harija Of 'Eruma Saani' Fame Announces Pregnancy With A Picture, Fans React

Harija of Eruma Saani fame had some good news to share with her fans and followers on Instagram on Friday, February 19, 2021. The actor and her husband Amar have announced that they are expecting their first baby and shared an all smiles picture together, dressed in traditional clothes.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni Calls 'Soorarai Pottru' Film Of The Year In Her Recent Post

Harija of Eruma Saani announces pregnancy

Harija has received a lot of love and is widely known for her role as the female lead in the TV show Eruma Saani. The actor has now announced that she and her husband Amar are expecting a baby in a post on her feed on Friday, February 19. She shared a picture of herself with her husband dressed up in traditional clothes. It seemed like the picture was clicked at a pooja ceremony.

Amar wore a maroon kurta, while the mom-to-be wore an orange, pink and gold-toned saree, with heavy gold jewellery and hair covered with white flowers. The actor cradled her baby bump in the picture and both the parents-to-be were all smiles as they posed for the camera. For her caption, Harija wrote, “Guess What Guys?” followed by the "#keepguessing" and crediting her makeup artist “Mua - @makeoverbybrindha”

The post has over 122k likes so far and the comments are full of reactions, congratulatory messages and love from her fans and followers. Take a look at some of the comments here.

The same picture was also shared by Amar on his Instagram feed with a similar caption. He wrote alongside the picture, “Guess What Guys? #keepguessing” and credited himself as his makeup artist, writing, “MUA - Self Make up”. His comments were also full of love and blessings for the parents-to-be.

Also Read: Amul Celebrates Selection Of 'Jallikattu' As India's Entry For 93rd Academy Awards

A look into Harija’s Instagram account

The actor is quite active on her Instagram account and often shares pictures of herself, fan arts, photoshoots, pictures with Amar and more. She took to her Instagram account recently to wish her husband Amar on his birthday which was on February 18, 2021. She uploaded a compilation of videos of the two with a heartfelt caption for him that read, “Thani perunthunaiyae ... Kadhale kadhale happy birthday to u @amar_theinfinity_e I don't want to make a big scene by telling u how much u mean to me... Coz u know it better... Happy happy happy birthday love”.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Joins Hands With Director Deekay For A Tamil Horror Film

Also Read: Chiranjeevi And His Wife Surekha Cast Their Votes In The Hyderabad Elections; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.