Harish Kalyan Teams Up Yet Again With Elan And Yuvan Shankar Raja; Movie Titled 'Hey'

Harish Kalyan is a popular Tamil films actor having appeared on television as well. The news has now surfaced that he will be preparing for a new movie titled Hey. It has also been revealed that the actor will be teaming up with director Elan and along with the popular music director Yuvan Shankar Raja in this film. Here is more about this upcoming film and his latest venture.

Harish Kalyan joins forces with Elan and Yuvan Shankar Raja

Harish Kalyan has appeared in quite a few popular films in the last few years and the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to have made too much of a dent in his career, as a few more of his films are on the way. One of his most popular films came in 2018 with Pyaar Prema Kaadhal which saw the directorial debut of Elan, with Yuvan Shankar Raja being the producer as well as music director in the film. It has now been reported by Zoom Digital that Harish Kalyan will yet again team up with both of them in a new film, which is being called Hey.

ALSO READ: Harish Kalyan's Shares Beautiful Photo With Priya Bhavani Shankar; Leaves Fans Confused

The shooting of the film will begin in February next year and it will be shot across different shoot locations in Mumbai, Chennai and Ooty. The rest of the cast of Hey movie is yet to be announced. On the other hand, Harish Kalyan’s new movie Kasada Thapara has already been in the works and is expected to roll out soon. The actor seems to have a hectic filming schedule in the months to come with two of his projects rolling back to back even with the ongoing pandemic.

ALSO READ: 'Dharala Prabhu' Fame Harish Kalyan Expresses Disappointment Over Movies Releasing On OTT

Harish Kalyan had made his debut in Sindhu Samaveli which had released in 2010, having completed an entire decade. The actor has worked in a number of films previously including Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, Kaadhali and more. Apart from these, the actor has also appeared in a couple of Telugu movies as well. Harish Kalyan was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in the movie Dharala Prabhu.

ALSO READ: Tamil Bigg Boss 1 Contestants Snehan, Harish Kalyan & Bindu Reunite For Arav's Wedding

ALSO READ: Arav Nafeez Shares Glimpses Of Wedding With Raahei; Makes Promise To 'protect' Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.