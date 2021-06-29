Harish Kalyan's Birthday: Top Movies Of The Actor That Are A Must Watch

South Indian actor and former Tamil Bigg Boss season 1 runner up Harish Kalyan rang in his 31st birthday on Tuesday, June 29. The actor has entertained the audience with his acting skills in his career spanning 11 years. Besides acting, Harish Kalyan is also a singer trained in Hindustani classical music and also knows how to play the keyboard. On his birthday, let's take a look at some of the best Harish Kalyan movies that are a must-watch.

Harish Kalyan birthday: Top movie performances of the actor

Poriyaalan

Released in 2014, Pooriyaalan marked to be one of the breakthrough movies for the actor. In the movie, Harish plays the role of a young civil engineer Saravanan who gets wrapped up in a real estate fraud. The thriller flick, directed by Thanukumar, starred Rakshita as the female lead and managed to capture the attention of the audience.

Vil Ambu

Harish Kalyan played the role of Arul one of the central characters in the movie alongside Sri who played the other male lead. The 2016 movie is an action thriller that shows how the loss of one person ends up being the other person's gain. Vil Ambu was highly appreciated by the critics who called the movie an engaging thriller and also lauded Harish for his performance.

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal

The movie marked the debut of actor Raiza Wilson and is a light-hearted romantic comedy flick. In Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, Harish played the role of Sree a simple and fun-loving IT employee who falls in love with his colleague but the two have different and clashing perspectives when it comes to love. Harish won the Edison Awards under the Best Romantic Actor for this movie and Raiza bagged several Best Debut Actor (Female) awards for the movie.

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum

Released in 2018, this Harish Kalyan movie is a romantic thriller in which he played a role different from his usual characters. In the movie, he essayed the role of Gautham an unemployed man with a broken childhood and anger issues. He falls in love with Thara, played by Shilpa Manjunath but soon turns into a possessive partner engaging in physical abuse. The viewers were impressed by Harish's ace performance.

Dharala Prabhu

Dharala Prabhu marks to be Harish Kalyan's latest movie which released in 2020. The movie is a Tamil adaptation of the popular Bollywood movie Vicky Donor and Harish plays the role played by Ayushmaan Khurrana in the Hindi movie. Based on the subject of sperm donation, Dharala Prabhu garnered a lot of love from the audience. The film also starred Tanya Hope and Vivek and marked to be the final release of actor Vivek. who passed away in April 2021.

IMAGE: HARISH KALYAN'S INSTAGRAM

