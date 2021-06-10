Harish Shankar 'felt Bad' When His 'fav Hero' Chiranjeevi Missed Out On 'Hello Brother'

On the occasion of EVV Satyanarayana's birthday on June 10, fans of the actor hosted a session on Twitter spaces to talk about his films. The session was joined by filmmaker Harish Shankar, EVV Satyanarayana's son Allari Naresh, Sudheer Varma, Kalyan Krishna, etc. The session saw an attendance of 4000 listeners late in the night.

During the session, Harish Shankar spoke about his college days while speaking about EVV Satyanarayana's films. Harish also praised and mentioned great things about him. Additionally, he also had an interesting revelation to make about Chiranjeevi. Let's take a look.

Harish Shankar expresses his disappointment over Chiranjeevi missing out on Hello Brother

Director Harish Shankar's comments from the Twitter Spaces sessions are now going viral on social media. The director mentioned that he was disappointed when Chiranjeevi missed out on starring in the 1994 comedy film Hello Brother that was directed by EVV Satyanarayana. The role eventually went to Akkineni Nagarjuna. He said that after he watched the film he "felt bad" that his favourite megastar Chiranjeevi missed out on the role.

He mentioned that he did not mean it is a disrespectful jab towards Nagarjuna, and that he only expressed his desire to see his favourite star on screen. Fans of Nagarjuna were clearly upset at this comment. He went on to clarify the situation by saying, "It is natural for movie lovers to feel that their hero missed a particular film after it becomes a big hit. Real fans always feel like that about their heroes."

About the 1994 film Hello Brother

The action-comedy movie introduced a new dimension of Nagarjuna to the audience and brought him wider recognition. Harish mentioned that they began doing morning shows of Nagarjuna's movies just like they did previously for Chiranjeevi's films. The Hello Brother cast includes Nagarjuna in a dual role, along with Ramya Krishna and Soundarya in the lead. The movie is loosely inspired by the 1992 Hong Kong action-comedy film Twin Dragons starring Jackie Chan. The movie was later remade into Hindi and Kannada as Judwaa and Cheluva in 1997. The 2017 movie Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan is also a reboot of the same film.

