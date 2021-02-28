Harry Sandhu's Popular Songs Which Feature Famous Actors In His Music Video; See List

Making his debut in the music industry with the song Tequilla Shot, Harry Sandhu is one of the top singers in the Hindi & Punjabi music industry. Some of Harry Sandhu’s top songs include Naah, Kya baat Ay, Titliaan and Naa Ji Naa. Moreover, Harry Sandhu's music videos are also popular for featuring some talented actors from Bollywood. From actor Sargun Mehta to Heli Daruwala, here are top actors who have worked in Harry Sandhu's videos.

Popular Harry Sandhu's songs featuring cine stars

Titliaan

Featuring Sargun Mehta and Harry Sandhu, the song Titliyaan is sung by Afsana Khan. The song depicts a story of heartbreak and broken relationships. It is one of Harry Sandhu’s best songs which had gained immense popularity on short-video making apps. Harry Sandhu’s song Titliyaan featured popular actor Sargun Mehta, known for her Hindi TV shows and Punjabi movies.

Dance Like

Harry Sandhu's song Dance Like features popular actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb. The song Dance Like was Written & Composed by Jaani & Arranged by B Praak. The popular song has more than 1M likes on YouTube and is one of Harry Sandhu's best songs, that can make one groove.

Naah

Harry Sandhu's song Naah with more than 400M views on YouTube features Harry Sandhu himself, along with actor Nora Fatehi. The lyrics were penned by Jaani while B Praak composed the song. Nora Fatehi is a popular actor and dancer known for her dance moves in various music videos.

Jee Karr Daa

Another popular Harry Sandhu song starring popular actor Amyra Dastur is Jee Karr Daa. With around 40M views on YouTube, the song has been Written by Mellow D and composed by Akull. Actor Amyra Dastur known for many of her web series and movies is a treat to sore eyes in the video, as she grooves to Harry Sandhu's song.

Yarr Superstar

Featuring Heli Daruwala along with popular actors Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, the song Yarr Superstar is sung by Harry Sandhu, who also features in the song. The song depicts a story of friendship and love and is one of Harry's most popular songs starring famous actors in his music video.

