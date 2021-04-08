Has Allu Arjun's Icon Movie Been Shelved? Here Is What The Makers Had To Say

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his movie Pushpa and fans have been eagerly awaiting the movie's release. Amidst the recent updates surrounding his upcoming projects, one news that has fans intrigued is updates regarding Allu Arjun's Icon movie. Many have been wondering if the movie has been shelved. In a recent statement, the makers of the movie revealed whether Allu Arjun’s Icon movie was getting shelved or not. Read further ahead to know.

Latest update on Allu Arjun’s Icon movie

According to reports by Telugu Bulletin, producer of Allu Arjun’s Icon movie, Dil Raju recently announced their collaboration with Venu Sriram but they never went ahead with the project as Allu Arjun went on to fulfil some of his other commitments. People then began to speculate whether the movie would take off or would be shelved. However, a while ago, Dil Raju dismissed all the rumours. He mentioned in a statement that Icon movie with Allu Arjun was very much on and confirmed that Venu Sriram will direct the film and added how more details will be out when the time comes.

Allu Arjun is currently working on his highly-anticipated action-thriller movie Pushpa, in which he will be seen as PushpaRaj whose first look was recently unveiled by the makers, increasing the curiosity of the fans. The movie has been written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has been slated to release on August 13, 2021, along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Some of the actors who will be seen alongside Allu Arjun in the film are Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and others.

Allu Arjun’s movies

Allu Arjun began his career as a child artist with the Telugu film Vijetha as well as Swati Mutyam. He made his acting debut in the movie Gangotri and later went on to appear in movies such as Bunny, Arya, Happy, Parugu, Badrinath, Vedam, Race Gurram, Varudu, Sarrainodu and many more. The actor also received numerous awards and accolades for his spectacular acting and performing skills for many of his movies.

Image Source- Allu Arjun's Instagram