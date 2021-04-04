Have You Seen Prithviraj Sukumaran And Vidya Balan's BTS From Movie 'Urumi'? Watch

In the year 2011, Prithviraj Sukumaran was a part of a Malayalam language action film titled Urumi. Along with him, the movie also featured Prabhu Deva, Genelia D'Souza, Amol Gupte, Jagathy Sreekumar, Nithya Menon, and Alexx O'Nell in lead roles. Other than this, the movie had cameo roles from Tabu, Vidya Balan, and Arya. The movie went on to win two Kerala Film Awards and was also the opening film of the Panorama Section in the Goa Film Festival. Have a look at the BTS moment of the making of the movie where the actors and the crews are seen having fun on the sets.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vidya Balan in Urumi

The video shows the journey of all the actors shooting for the period action film. As the movie is set in the 16th century during the time when the Portuguese dominated the Indian Ocean. They are seen wearing costumes from the era. It revolves around the story of Chirakkal Kelu played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who wants to seek revenge for the death of his father. On the other hand, Vidya Balan in Urumi plays the role of a teacher named Bhumi and has a cameo appearance. As per IMDB, the movie was shot in three locations - Malshej Ghat, Maharashtra, Palakkad, Kerala, and Pune.

The movie was written by Shankar Ramakrishnan and directed by Santosh Sivan. It marked the debut of Prithviraj as a producer. The movie was also released in Hindi and was titled Ek Yodha Shoorveer. As per indpaedia.com, the movie had a budget of over 20 crores and it collected over 42 crores and was considered a "hit" at the box office during the year of its release.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on the work front

The actor works predominately in the Malayalam film industry and has done over 100 films throughout his career. He has also appeared in various Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi language films. His movies include Vargam, Vaasthavam, Paavada, Puthiya Mukham, Sapthamashree Thaskaraha, Vellithirai, Raavanan, Police Police, and many more. He made his debut in Bollywood alongside Rani Mukherji in the movie Aiyyaa. In 2019, the actor made his directorial debut with the movie Lucifer that went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

