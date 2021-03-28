Have You Seen What Went Behind Making Of Dulquer Salmaan Starrer 'Comrade In America'?

Comrade in America (CIA) is a Malayalam-language action-adventure film released in 2017. Directed by Amal Neerad, it stars Dulquer Salmaan and Karthika Muralidharan in the lead roles. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience but was a hit at the Box Office. Check what went behind the making of the film.

Making of Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Comrade in America'

Comrade In America (CIA) making-of video was released on Gopi Sundar Music Company YouTube channel. In the start, director Amal Neerad reveals how he filmed the rally face-off sequence between the people, Dulquer Salmaan, and the police force. The actor is seen looking in the camera seeing the shot. Karthika Muralidharan shares how she got the role of Sarah Kurien in the film.

She said that she had only pictures from her college photoshoot which she sent reluctantly for the auditions. It turned out that the makers liked it and called her in for a screen-test. The actor stated that she has heard from people that there is a visual please a star gets out of a movie and CIA is actually very visually pleasing. She noted that it is something she is very sure of and that the film has very good visuals to look at.

The video then details the bus stop fighting scene featuring Dulquer Salmaan in action. He is seen dropping people on the ground and out of a bus. The actor is also understanding the choreography of the action director. Few misses are also there.

We get a glimpse at the makeup used on the actors. Football and mountain scenes were being shot with the help of drones. The crew along with Dulquer Salmaan then moves to a foreign location. Hollywood action choreographer, Mark Chavarria details his struggle for shooting the fight scenes when he had to go for his chemo treatment the next day. He is seen discussing scenes with director Amal Neerad and Dulquer. The video ends with a fun dance on the sets. Check out the whole video below.

Comrade in America shows the story of a young man, Ajii from Kerala. He travels to the United States of America illegally to find and stop his girlfriend’s marriage. The movie also has Chandini Sreedharan, Siddique, Parvathi, Soubin Shahir, Dilesh Pothan, Jinu Joseph, John Vijay, and others.

Promo Image Source: Gopi Sundar Music Company