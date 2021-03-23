'Hebbuli' Cast: Know The Characters Of First Ever Kannada Film To Gross Rs.100 Crores

Hebbuli is a Kannada action film directed by S. Krishna which was released on February 27, 2017. The film received positive reviews and ran for 50 days in many movie theatres across Karnataka. Hebbuli was the first-ever Kannada film to cross the 100-crore mark at the box office. The Tamil version of the film was released on January 3, 3019, titled Poiyattam. Let's know about the Hebbuli characters and cast in-depth.

A look at the cast of Hebbuli

Sudeep as Captain Ram

Hebbuli cast had Sudeep in the lead role of Captain Ram. Ram receives a letter that states his brother, IAS officer Sathyamurthy, is dead. He arrives home and takes the case in his hands which had been dismissed as suicide. The film revolves around Ram investigating the case to find out the real reason behind his brother's death.

Amala Paul as Nandani

Amala Paul made her Kannada cinema debut through this film. Amala essayed the role of the female protagonist in the film as Doctor Nandani. At the beginning of the movie, Captain Ram rescues three doctors including Nandani and she falls in love with him but does not express it. Throughout the movie, she helps Ram to unravel the truth behind Sathyamurthy's death and helps investigate the suspects.

V. Ravichandra as Sathyamurthy

V. Ravichandra had teamed up with Sudeep for the second time after their 2014 film Maanikya. Ravichandra essayed the role of the IAS officer Sathyamurthy and Ram's brother who mysteriously dies. Sathyamurthy wanted to start generic medicine and asked mayor Anjanappa about it. However, he takes his idea and uses it for his own benefit which causes conflict among them, eventually leading to his death.

Kabir Duhan Singh as Kabeer

Kabir Duhan Singh played the character of Kabir in the film Hebbuli. When Ram finds out about Danny Kattappa, the culprit behind hanging his brother, he goes to arrest him. When he runs away from him he is run over by a car and gets killed by Kabeer. Anjanappa also sends him to follow Ram when he comes to know he was looking for him. Ram captures him later and he reveals the truth behind the incident.

Kalyani as Anuradha Sathya Murthy

In the cast of Hebbuli, Kalyani essayed the role of Satyamurthy's wife Anuradha. When Ram reaches out to her to investigate her husband's death she describes two different incidents. One that Satya got arrested and suspended from Mayor's case and other that Satya got tensed by his driver's death who had come to him for the help of his daughter's operation. Satya had decided to help them but they were later found dead.

P. Ravi Shankar as Arasikere Anjanappa

Hebbuli cast had P. Ravi Shankar essaying the role of antagonist Araikere Anjanappa. When Ram finds his brother's phone, he tracks his call to a number and the voice is revealed to be Arasikere Anjanappa. It is revealed later that Anjanappa joined hands with Amruth Shah to kill Sathyamurthy. When he discovers Ram has identified him and wants revenge, he again takes help from Amruth to kill Ram.

