Hellbound Season 2 Announced, Kim Sung-cheol Replaces Yoo Ah-in

Hellbound made its way to Netflixz in November 2021. The show featured Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-Joo, Won Jin Ah and Kim Sung-cheol in the main roles. Now, after nearly two years, the streaming platform has announced the second season of the series is in production.

2 things you need to know

Hellbound is a South Korean dark fantasy drama.

The show is based on a webcomic written by Train to Busan famed director Sang-ho Yeon.

Hellbound Season 2 announced with a BTS video

Netflix Korea shared a short clip announcing the commencement of Hellbound 2's production. The video, which lasted for about 30 seconds, featured Kim Sung-cheol. He has taken over from Yoo Ah-in as the lead character. Also visible in the video were Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rok, and Moon Geun-young. They were seen reading the script.

Yoo Ah-in, who played the role of Jeong Jin Soo in season 1, was supposed to make his comeback in the second season. He, however, was asked to leave after getting involved in a drug case,

On July 9th, Yoo Ah-in was summoned to court. He is currently being investigated in these cases, with three other suspects. Kim Sung-cheol will now replace him as Jeong Jin-soo in Hellbound 2.

What is the plotline of Hellbound?

The story of Hellbound revolved around the angels, who issue proclamations to mankind. They tell them exactly when and how they will be transported to Hell. When their time comes, hideous creatures appear and slaughter them.

The first three episodes of Season 1, focused on a detective investigating the New Truth, a religious sect that contends that individuals going to Hell have committed a sin. Episodes 4 through 6 pick up after a time jump and centre on a couple whose child is sentenced to be Hellbound in only a few short days.