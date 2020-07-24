Hemangi Kavi Applauds Producers Guild To Take A Stand And Pay Local Artists & Technicians

A nationwide lockdown was announced towards the end of March due to the rapid spreading of Coronavirus. The lockdown extended by months and this has caused a downfall in the economy. Along with the many other industries which were affected due to this, the entertainment industry was also affected badly. Many local artists and technicians were left jobless and struggled to make ends meet. The Marathi entertainment industry, however, supported the daily wage earners and those who worked from paycheck to paycheck. Many actors came up and applauded the artists for their good job.

Hemangi Kavi applauds the initiative of Producer's Guild

Actor Hemangi Kavi thanked the Producer Guild initiative for this and also shared a gratitude post on her Instagram account. After the lockdown was lifted phase by phase, artists struggled to make ends meet as shoots were stopped due to the Pandemic. They were told their payment will be given after 90 days. Many artists relied on their daily wages were affected widely.

However, the Producer Guild took a stand for such people and announced monthly wages to these artists. Actor Hemangi Kavi shared a post on her Instagram account and brought the issue to light. Along with a gratitude post, she wrote, "खूप खूप धन्यवाद! सिने अँड टीव्ही आर्टिस्ट असोसिएशन इंडियन फिल्म अँड टीव्ही प्रोड्युसर कौन्सिल सर्व निर्माते Nitin Vaidya त्या सर्वांचे ज्यांनी माझ्या post आणि म्हणण्याला पाठिंबा दिला. मुद्दा उचलून धरला! सर्व समाज माध्यमं. सर्व वृत्त वाहिन्या.” She thanked the producers and also shared the good news with her followers.

The government has been taking necessary precautions and proactive steps in combating the virus and urging people to follow the guideline. The entertainment industry, on the other hand, has started shooting for various shows and movies by following proactive steps. It has also been taking care of their artists by paying them their daily wage. Hemangi Kavi began her career in the entertainment industry by playing small roles in various TV shows. She then moved to appear in several Marathi movies and was a part of films like Bandishala, Sarva Line Vyasta Ahe, Savita Damodar Paranjpe and Gadad Jambhal.

