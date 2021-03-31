Here Is All You Need To Know About Teja Sajja And Priya Varrier Movie 'Ishq'

RB Choudhary is back in the Telugu Film Industry, after a long hiatus of seven years and will be seen bankrolling the movie Ishq under his banner Mega Super Good Films. The project was first announced by the production house on January 8, 2021, in a tweet by the official handle of the production company and then the first look poster came out on March 5, 2021. Read along to know more about the movie, its cast and everything else.

All you need to know about Teja Sajja and Priya Varrier movie Ishq

The upcoming movie will feature Teja Sajja and the popular wink girl, Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles. It will be directed by SS Raju, with the cinematography by Sam K. Naidu and music composition by Mahati Swara Sagar. The movie’s supporting cast and crew have not been revealed yet. Take a look at the title poster of the film below.

The poster features both the lead actors, as Varrier smiles and Teja Sajja holds a serious stance, and shards of glass are scattered all across it. The post featured a tagline that read, “Not a Love Story”. Priya shared the poster and wrote along with it, “Are you Bored of watching Love Stories? Here’s presenting the First Zolt of #ISHQ Not A Love Story!” and then tagged Teja Sajja. The poster did not reveal the release date yet, but just had "Coming Soon" written at the bottom.

Teja Sajja and Priya Prakash Varrier on work front

Teja Sajja has portrayed several roles as a child artist and then made his comeback in an adult role in the movie Oh! Baby, where he shared screen space with Samantha Akkineni. The movie was an official remake of the South Korean movie Miss Granny, followed by this, the actor was seen playing the lead role in the movie Zombie Reddy, which released earlier this year. Meanwhile, Priya Prakash Varrier recently made her Tollywood debut with the Rakulpreet Singh and Nithiin starrer thriller movie Check, which is directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti.

Promo Image Source: Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram