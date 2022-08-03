Here's How Allu Arjun Is Spending His Time Amid 'Pushpa 2' Shoot On Hold Due To Strike

Amid much anticipation and excitement, the sequel of Rashmika Mnadanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has been put on hold. The shooting of the film came to a standstill after the team decided to extend their support to the ongoing strike by the producers’ union in the Telugu film industry.

Amid the strike and the break, actor Allu Arjun has been spending some quality time with his family and daughter Arha. The actor’s wife Sneha Reddy shared a cute photo featuring Allu Arjun and Arha on her Instagram story. Allu Arjun recently gave look tests for his upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule. Reportedly, he is experimenting with his looks in the film.

In the picture shared by Sneha Reddy, the actor can be seen playing with his daughter Arha as they enjoy some quality time together. The picture shows Arha standing on top of the dining table and talking to her dad.

To note, Producer Y Ravi Shankar of Pushpa: The Rule revealed that Pushpa 2 is on hold. He further added that the shooting will resume once the strike is over.

Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the director said, "We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over, we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over. Now, we can’t shoot because the chamber called for a strike for the producer’s issue. There is something internal going on, so once the shoots resume, then we will be able to start the film. We are ready."

For the unversed, the Producers’ Guild of Tollywood decided to bring all film shootings on hold from August 1. During this time, they'll be discussing the losses Tollywood is suffering and coming to possible solutions. The deliberations will mostly be about the regulations on ticket prices, declining box office numbers, and increase in production cost among other things. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will play lead roles in the film. It has been rumoured that Vijay Sethupathi is part of the cast. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will release in theatres in 2023.

