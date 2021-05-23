Here's R Madhavan's List Of TV Series For You To Binge-watch At Home During The Lockdown

R. Madhavan kick-started his career after he was roped in for Hindi daily soaps. He played the role of Crook in the 1993 show, Yule Love Story, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him. As of today, the 50-year-old has been a part of several TV shows, movies, web shows and in 2021, he also donned the producer and screenwriter's hat. We've listed down some of R Madhavan's TV shows for fans to binge-watch during the pandemic.

Best of R Madhavan's TV shows

1. Yule Love Story

In this show, R Madhavan starred alongside Renuka Shahane. It was a drama series that unfolds a new love story with every new episode.

2. Banegi Apni Baat

Starring alongside Irrfan Khan, Surekha Sikri, Ikhlaq Khan, the show depicted how college life in urban areas looked like. More so, this show shed light upon several social causes and showed how students' lives change from being nothing to becoming something in future.

3. Aahat

Sharing one of the episodes online, the makers had written, "Aahat (Bengali) is an extremely scary horror show with sophisticated special effects, stunts, imaginative getups, outdoors locations and cameo castings. With a total of 5 Seasons, each story focuses on a larger than life evil. It covers the entire realm of the supernatural - Ghosts."

(Source: Sony AATH YouTube)

4. Rishtey

Alongside Alok Nath and Rajeev Paul, Rishtey followed short stories of how people face complications in maintaining relationships. The show has a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb.

5. Saaya

Saaya was the story of an orthodox family which starred Achint Kaur, Harsh Chhaya, Mansi Joshi, R. Madhavan, Savita Prabhune and Rajendra Gupta. It followed the story of a man, Jagat Narayan (Rajendra Gupta), who grappled to maintain a relationship with his daughter.

(Source: SET India YouTube)

6. Ghar Jamai

As per the synopsis on ZEE5, the show followed the tale of how Mr Mehra persuades Subodh (Madavan) to be a 'Ghar Jamai'. In a turn of events, problems occur in the family due to Mehra's unrealistic demands. It starred Asrani, Anand Goradia, Sadhana Singh, among others.

7. The Final Table

In 2018, the Tanu Weds Manu actor appeared as a host on the TV show, The Final Table, which was a fast-paced competition, in which teams of chefs vie to impress some of the toughest palates as they whip up iconic dishes from around the world.

8. Big Money

The actor was the host of a family-based game show, Big Money. Madhavan had tweeted in 2010 about it. He wrote, "Announcement folks. I am hosting a family-based game show called BIG MONEY, Chhote Parde ka Bada Game Show on Imagine. Need all your blessings."

(Note: R Madhavan has been a part of many TV shows and series, we've listed down some based on fans' reviews and reactions.) (IMAGE: R. MADHAVAN'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.