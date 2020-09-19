Kavya Madhavan's Birthday: Take A Look At Her Illustrious Career Trajectory; Read Here

The Malayalam film actor, Kavya Madhavan turns a year older today. September 19, 2020, marks the 36th birthday of the Malayali leading lady. Did you know that Madhavan kickstarted her career as an actor when she was merely 7 years old? In addition to that, the 36-year-old has already completed 29 successful years in the Malayalam film industry. Thus, on the occasion of Kavya Madhavan’s birthday, here’s taking a look back at her illustrious acting career spanning almost three decades.

Take a look at Kavya Madhavan’s career trajectory:

Kavya Madhavan marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry a child artist with 1991’s Pookkalam Varavayi at the age of seven. As a child actor, Madhavan featured in several films including Pavam I. A. Ivachan, Parassala Pachan Payyannur Paramu, Azhakiya Ravanan, Bhoothakkannadi, and Kattathoru Penpoovu before starring as a leading lady in 1999's Chandranudikkunna Dikhil. She was in her ninth grade when she starred in a lead role in the Los Jose directorial.

However, after carving a niche for herself in the film industry during the late 1990s, Kavya Madhava emerged to become one of the most successful female actors of the Malayalam cinema in the 2000s. Her on-screen pairing with Dileep after Chandranudikkunna Dikhil became so popular that the actor duo went on to share the screen space in eighteen movies together. Some of their commercially successful films include Thenkasipattanam, Darling Darling, Meesa Madhavan and Mizhi Randilum to name a few.

She has also shared the silver screen with megastars Mammotty and Mohanlal in Ee Pattanathil Bhootham and Christian Brothers and China Town, respectively. Along with being a commercial actor, Keswani's roles in Perumazhakkalam and Gaddama garnered a lot of critical acclaims. She also went on to win the prestigious 'Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress' for her impeccable performances in Perumazhakkalam as Ganga in 2004 and Gaddama as Ashwati in 2011.

In 2012, she starred alongside Mammotty yet again in Bavuttiyude Namathil, which was also received well by the masses and got her numerous award nominations. However, she was last seen in 2016's Pinneyum alongside Dileep and has starred in only three short films titled Bhoomikkoru Charamageetham, Kaavalal and Kachadhappa ever since then. Speculations are rife that she is soon going to mark her comeback as an actor, but no official announcement about the same has been made yet.

