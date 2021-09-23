Here’s The Whopping Amount Jr NTR Spent On The Number Plate For All-new Lamborghini Urus

Jr NTR recently got his hands on India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. Recent reports state that the actor shelled out a huge sum of money to get his all-new automobile a special number plate. The actor registered his unique numberplate at Khairatabad RTO Office in Hyderabad.

Here's how much Jr NTR spent on his special number plate

The actor paid a whopping Rs 3.16 crore for his all-new car and has now spent an enormous amount on its number plate! The actor became India's first consumer of the car that came in a classy black matte finish. According to recent reports, the actor paid Rs 17 lakh to get a special number plate for the unique registration number for his Lamborghini Urus. The plate number of the actor's all-new ride is TS09 FS 9999.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film was initially slated to release on October 13 but has now been postponed. Touted to be a period film, it will star Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles alongside Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt will play the role of Sita in the film, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. The upcoming film will mark the duo's debut in the Telugu film industry. The film will be about two Indian revolutionaries, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Jr NTR was recently in the news after he appeared on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. On the show, the actor opened up about his struggle with obesity and how he was called ugly. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Jr NTR has spoken about being body-shamed and fat-shamed in the past. The actor opened up in the Telugu version of the Hindi game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and shared his struggle with obesity after a contestant opened up about being conscious of his baldness. The actor mentioned that people used to call him ugly and made fun of him owing to his weight.

Image: Facebook/@jrntr