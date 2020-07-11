'Hero' Director PS Mithran Alerts Fans About Fake Casting Calls, Urges Them To 'report'

On Friday night, Hero film director PS Mithran took to social media and shared a warning tweet regarding fake casting calls for his film. The two films-old director said that someone has been impersonating as his associate and trying to get contact details and photos of aspiring actors.

He further stated, "I DO NOT know this person nor have I authorised anyone to collect contact info/pics". Take a look at the tweet below -

#FakeAlert

It has come to my notice that someone has been impersonating as my associate & asking people for contact info, auditions etc

I DO NOT know this person nor have I authorised anyone to collect contact info/pics

Kindly do report if you come across this kind of a mail✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/VqowY3XLde — PS Mithran (@Psmithran) July 10, 2020

PS Mithran alerted the aspiring actors of the industry of fake auditions. He also clarified that he does not endorse this and asked people to report the person if they come across the fake mail. The Irumbu Thirai director attached a screenshot of the fake mail to his tweet. The mail referred to fake email id: tejumanehyt@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, in other news, recently PS Mithran replied to one of Chinmayi Sripaada's tweets that said that a 15-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu burned herself after her neighbours allegedly filmed her bathing.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and tweeted, "This comes from our society’s perspective of placing a woman at the extremes of the spectrum. She is either deified as a symbol of holy purity or objectified as an instrument of sex. I wish she was seen as a homo sapien". Take a look -

I really, really wish this would change. No matter how much we tell girls, the deep shame associated with this crime, men exploit. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 16, 2020

PS Mithran's directorial projects

The Hero director is currently working in the Tamil film industry. He made his directorial debut with a Tamil action thriller, Irumbu Thirai. Released in 2018, the film centres around an army officer who starts tracking down a gang of hackers after they steal money from his account. It successfully completed a 100-day theatrical run. Irumbu Thirai was declared as a blockbuster with ₹70 crores collection at the worldwide box office.

Later in 2019, PS Mithran directed his second film, Hero. This is a superhero film starring Sivakarthikeyan, Arjun, Abhay Deol, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana in prominent roles. The film was released worldwide on December 20, 2019. The Tamil film's first-weekend collection was 1.64 crores. The film collected ₹3.12 crores in 10 days in Chennai. Check out the trailer below.

