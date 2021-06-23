'Hero' Teaser Is Out Now And Rana Daggubati Can't Wait For The Film's Release

Hero is an upcoming Telugu movie directed by Sriram Adittya T. The Hero cast includes Ashok Galla, Nidhhi Agerwal and Jagapathi Babu among others. The title teaser of the film was released on June 23, 2021, and as soon as it was out, Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to express his excitement for the same. Take a look at Rana Daggubati’s tweet below.

Rana Daggubati's reaction to Hero teaser

Jay Galla shared the link of the Hero teaser on his Twitter and wrote, “Here comes our #HERO... the title of @AshokGalla_'s debut film & @amararajaent's #ProductionNo1”. Reposting the same, Rana wrote, “Awesome one #HERO @AshokGalla_!!! Can’t wait.” Apart from him, many fans and users took to the comments and dropped lovely comments such as, “Sir Best of luck & Congrats”, “Super”, “All the best to @AshokGalla_”, “Mind blocked video”. Have a look below.

The title teaser of Hero was launched by Mahesh Babu. Sharing the Hero teaser, he wrote, “Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaent.” Check out Mahesh Babu’s post below.

Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting!



The #HERO journey begins!



Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaenthttps://t.co/bblUZtAkTc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 23, 2021

The Hero teaser starts with a zoomed-out view of a moving train in the middle of a desert. Next, it shows Ashok Galla in a cowboy appearance while riding a horse next to the train and he can then be seen on the top of the train. The second part of the teaser shows Ashok in Joker’s avatar where he says the words, “why so serious.” The 59 seconds teaser is a combination of fights, love, and more. Watch the Hero teaser below.

More about Hero

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the Hero cast also includes Naresh, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji in prominent roles along with Ravi Kishan, Ajay, Satya, Mime Gopi, Satyam Rajesh, Raghu Karumanchi, Prabhakar, Archana, and Kousalya in supporting roles. The music of the film is scored by Ghibran and it is produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment. There is no official announcement about the release date of the film yet.

IMAGE: RANA DAGUBATTI'S INSTAGRAM, A STILL FROM HERO TEASER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.