'Hero' Teaser: Netizens Shower Praises On Ashok Galla, Call His Screen Presence 'lit'

South’s superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla is all set to venture into the film fraternity. He will be making his acting debut with the Telugu action film Hero. The teaser of this movie was dropped on June 23 and the announcement of the same was made by Mahesh Babu through a tweet. The teaser has created quite a buzz on social media and netizens are looking forward to watching the film as well. Take a look at how netizens have reacted to the Hero teaser.

Hero teaser netizens reactions

Announcing the release of the teaser, Mahesh Babu wrote in his Twitter post, “Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaent.” Fans replied to the post to appreciate Ashok Galla’s look in the teaser. One of them wrote, “First movie thone different concept. All the best bro” while another wrote, “Fantastic teaser..All the best to #Hero @AshokGalla_ & team for a blockbuster success from all SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh fans.” One of them wished the cast and crew of Hero good luck as well. Another expressed their excitement and wrote, “Teaser Looks Simply Superb. Looks nd Screen Presence of @AshokGalla_ is Just lit. Waiting for the movie #HERO.” Another Twitter user described the teaser as ‘solid’. See their tweets below.

Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting!



The #HERO journey begins!



Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaenthttps://t.co/bblUZtAkTc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 23, 2021

Teaser Looks Simply Superb 👌🔥https://t.co/q6mM9qUDIM



Looks nd Screen Presence of @AshokGalla_ is Just lit 🔥

Waiting for the movie #HERO 🤞



Nv Support Cheyatam kuda Content unna movies ni chesthav anna @urstrulyMahesh 🖤 pic.twitter.com/p8N7ZjgZF9 — HNE Official ™ (@UrstrulyHNE_) June 23, 2021

Teaser Looks promising.. @AshokGalla_ looks n screen presence 👌👌 !! All the best bro... !!! #Hero https://t.co/GbZERha3oM — Mahesh Babu Fan (@IamMaheshFan) June 23, 2021

More about Hero teaser

The teaser begins with an upbeat piece of music and a train is seen running through the desert. Ashok Galla’s character is introduced on a horse. He is shown to be a cowboy who dons the typical cowboy avatar - the hat, baggy pants and also smokes a cigar. Ashok chases the train on the horse and in the next frame, is seen standing atop one of the compartments. Further ahead, a voice-over is heard saying, “Lights, camera and action” and Ashok enters the frame again. This time, he has donned the Joker’s avatar from the Batman franchise and also says his famous dialogue ‘Why so serious’. In the following frames, he is seen romancing his leading lady and also getting embroiled in a fight.

Hero cast

The movie is helmed by Sriram Adittya who has previously directed Bhale Manchi Roju and Devadas. Apart from Ashok Galla, the Hero cast includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Satya. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Image: STILL FROM HERO TEASER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.