'Hero' Teaser: Netizens Shower Praises On Ashok Galla, Call His Screen Presence 'lit'

Hero teaser was released on June 23, 2021. As soon as Mahesh Babu shared the news of the release of the teaser, fans took to Twitter to express their views.

South’s superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla is all set to venture into the film fraternity. He will be making his acting debut with the Telugu action film Hero. The teaser of this movie was dropped on June 23 and the announcement of the same was made by Mahesh Babu through a tweet. The teaser has created quite a buzz on social media and netizens are looking forward to watching the film as well. Take a look at how netizens have reacted to the Hero teaser. 

Hero teaser netizens reactions 

Announcing the release of the teaser, Mahesh Babu wrote in his Twitter post, “Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaent.” Fans replied to the post to appreciate Ashok Galla’s look in the teaser. One of them wrote, “First movie thone different concept. All the best bro” while another wrote, “Fantastic teaser..All the best to #Hero @AshokGalla_  & team for a blockbuster success from all SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh fans.” One of them wished the cast and crew of Hero good luck as well. Another expressed their excitement and wrote, “Teaser Looks Simply Superb. Looks nd Screen Presence of @AshokGalla_  is Just lit. Waiting for the movie #HERO.” Another Twitter user described the teaser as ‘solid’. See their tweets below. 

More about Hero teaser 

The teaser begins with an upbeat piece of music and a train is seen running through the desert. Ashok Galla’s character is introduced on a horse. He is shown to be a cowboy who dons the typical cowboy avatar - the hat, baggy pants and also smokes a cigar. Ashok chases the train on the horse and in the next frame, is seen standing atop one of the compartments. Further ahead, a voice-over is heard saying, “Lights, camera and action” and Ashok enters the frame again. This time, he has donned the Joker’s avatar from the Batman franchise and also says his famous dialogue ‘Why so serious’. In the following frames, he is seen romancing his leading lady and also getting embroiled in a fight. 

Hero cast

The movie is helmed by Sriram Adittya who has previously directed Bhale Manchi Roju and Devadas. Apart from Ashok Galla, the Hero cast includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Satya. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. 

Image: STILL FROM HERO TEASER 

