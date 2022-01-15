'Hero' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Debutant Ashok Galla & Nidhhi Agerwal's Comic Timing

Debutant Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer much-awaited film Hero arrived in theatres, on January 15, 2022. The makers released the film on the occasion of Sankranti and despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, movie buffs did go to the theatres to catch the film. Some also penned their reviews via Twitter and mentioned how the film worked for them.

Hero introduced debutant Ashok Galla, who seemingly received a warm welcome from the audience. Being an action drama starring a first-timer, the film has received positive reviews from netizens. Here is what the viewers have to say about the movie.

Hero Twitter review

Some netizens surely loved the film and also called it the best film to watch on Sankranti. The user mentioned the film did have many flaws but the comedians pulled it off well. The Twitter user wrote, "Hero is sankranthi best movie. The sheer comedy levels make it a winner despite heavy flaws. Ashok Galla is subpar, but the other comedians take the cake. Don't expect srinu vaitla comedy but definitely expect some genuine laugh out loud comedy." Another one lauded Ashok Galla for his acting. The user wrote, "Excellent first half Hero. Ashok’s screen presence and acting."

#hero is sankranthi best movie. The sheer comedy levels make it a winner despite heavy flaws. #AshokGalla is subpar, but the other comedians take the cake. Don't expect srinu vaitla comedy but definitely expect some genuine laugh out loud comedy — Saisaysmovies (@saisaysmovies) January 15, 2022

Excellent first half #Hero Ashok’s screen presence and acting 👌👌 — Team RRR (@kiran_nine) January 15, 2022

Some users also mentioned the first half of the film was good, but the second half did not impress them much. A user wrote, "Hero First half - interesting. Gun screenplay + BGM + production values. AshokGalla Not bad ( screen presence, comedy timing) @AgerwalNidhhi attractive and impressed. Background music saved many scenes." Another user also had a much similar review and penned, "HERO first half was excellent pretty good iam impressed. The chemistry between Comedian satya and hero." A netizen showered Ashok Galla with praises and mentioned he did not feel like he was watching his first film. Here is what others have to say about the movie.

#Hero First half - intresting 👌

Gun screenplay + BGM + production values 🔥#AshokGalla Not bad 👍 ( screen presence, comedy timing ) @AgerwalNidhhi attractive and impressed ❤️



Back ground music saved many scenes 🤙 — ʌınɐʎ (@VintageVinnu) January 15, 2022

#HERO first half was excellent pretty good iam impressed The chemistry between Comedian satya and hero 👌 @SriramAdittya excellent work production values are top notch camera and editing work has Done pretty good job offering kickass visuals

Racha ravi chasing scene mind blown — SALAAR REBEL 25 🖊️🎥 (@ShahulThalapat1) January 15, 2022

#Hero is the best entertainer for this festival season, enjoyed it 👍, @AshokGalla_ is here to stay, his ease in action and dances is top notch, never felt like watching his 1st movie 👏, @SriramAdittya congrats for the success and scoring brownie points with your making 👏 — Laxmi Sriram (@sriram4films) January 15, 2022

Perfect debut film 👌👌

Entertainment vundhi,A Good film 👍



Don’t Miss this - Pakka Sankranthi Entertainer @AshokGalla_ @AmararajaEnt #PakkaPandagaCinema

Congratulations to the whole team #HERO @SriramAdittya !! — Vishnu (@ItsVISHNU_) January 15, 2022

Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer is an action thriller filled with romance and comedy. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji. The film follows the story of a young theatre artist whose life is filled with action, romance, and some family drama.

Image: Instagram/@ashokgalla_