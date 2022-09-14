'He's My Everything': Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Pens Heartfelt Note On Right-hand Man's B'day

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, popular for her work in Tamil films like Vikram Vedha, Tharai Thappattai, Sarkar and more, on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and wished her make-up artist Ramesh a 'Happy Birthday'. She even penned a heartfelt note for him in which she thanked him for protecting her and taking care of her like an 'elder brother'.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wishes make-up man a 'Happy Birthday'

Varalaxmi shared a video montage that had her winning moments from SIIMA awards as she won Best Supporting Actress for Krack. The video is a compilation of the actor's looks from different films and promotional events that have been created by Ramesh. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "What can I say about this man… just one word… He is my EVERYTHING.. Day or night he’s there for me, working hard to make me look good.. these many characters and looks were only possible by this one man’s vision of my characters.. (sic)"

She further added, "I don’t even have to tell him what to do and he does it on his own..!! He’s family ..!!! I don’t know what I would have done without him.. he’s my right hand.. a work father figure.. he protects me.. he cares for me and I love him for that.. 50 is just a number…" She further noted, "Happy birthday Ramesh anna. I love you annaya.. @ramesh197348 thank you for always being there for me..!!! #happybirthday #family #50thbirthday #trending #wednesday #wednesdayvibes."

On the professional front, Sarathkumar will next be seen in the Telugu film Yashoda, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Unni Mukundan. Apart from that, she also has Hanu Man and NBK 107 in the pipeline. Her other Tamil films lined up includes Pamban, Piranthal Parasakthi, Colors and Sabari.