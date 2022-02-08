'Hey Sinamika': Aditi Rao Hydari & Dulquer Salmaan's Romantic Track 'Megham' Out On Feb 10

Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Hey Sinamika, which will get a theatrical release on March 3, 2022. Salmaan often shared glimpses from the film on this social media account and posted an all-new poster from his next project as he announced the release of the film's romantic song. The song is titled Megham and it will be released by the makers on February 10.

Hey Sinamika song Megham release date

Dulquer Salmaan shared the all-new poster of the film and urged his fans and followers to 'celebrate love' with the new song that will release on February 10, Thursday. The poster sees the Kurup actor in a white t-shirt, over which he wears a light blue shirt as he carries Aditi Rao Hydari in his arms. She is seen in a yellow floral summer dress and the duo gaze into each other's eyes as they seem to be caught in a candid moment. The actor captioned the image, "Valentine’s Day comes early this year !! On Feb 10th celebrate love with the full video of the romantic single #Megham/#Alalegase ft @aditiraohydari and me paired for the first time."

The song Thozhi from the film was recently released and won hearts with its emotional lyrics. Kajal Aggarwal, who will also play a pivotal role in the film featured in the music video along with Dulquer Salmaan. The actor called it his 'favourite melody' as he shared a glimpse from the video on his social media account. The lyrical video included several glimpses from the upcoming film.

Salmaan recently showcased his rapping skills with the song Achamillai, in which he also took the dance floor and left his fans and followers in awe. The song was the first single to be released by the makers of the film and its lyrics were written by Madan Karky. The music video saw several behind-the-scene glimpses which included Salmaan rapping before a mic in a studio and also included a few scenes of him nailing some technical moves. The song was loved by all and is currently at 3.6 Million views.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan