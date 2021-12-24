'Hey Sinamika': Aditi Rao Hydari & Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Film 1st Look Posters Out; See

The highly-anticipated Brindha Gopal's film, starring Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan, has an interesting update. The first poster of the movie Hey Sinamika has finally been released and fans are super excited.

Hey Sinamika poster revealed by Dulquer Salmaan

Hey Sinamika, starring Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan as the main leads, also stars Khushbu Sundar, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and K Bhagyaraj in supporting roles. Dulquer Salmaan, while sharing the poster, has revealed his character Yaazhan in Hey Sinamika. The makers have also announced the release date of the film, that is, February 25, 2022. Dulquer took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of his upcoming venture Hey Sinamika, which read, "The wait is over, Presenting the super colourful FIRST LOOK. Yours truly as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022." In an unveiled poster of the film, the actor was seen in uber-cool and illuminated avatars.

Film features Aditi Rao Hydari as Mouna

Not only Dulquer, but Aditi Rao Hydari has also shared the poster of the film, that defines her character as Mouna. The actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "#HeySinamika Meeeeeee #FirstLook". Kajal Aggarwal also uploaded a story on the photo-blogging site, which mentioned her character as Malarvizhi. The actor also tagged the whole cast of the film as part of her story.

The first look of the film was shared by actor Suriya on his Twitter handle, captioning it, "Happy to launch the first look of our favourite and super talented @BrindhaGopal1 master’s debut directorial #HeySinamika @dulQuer @MsKajalAggarwal @aditiraohydari."

A brief about Hey Sinamika

Hey Sinamika is a rom-com that revolves around a married couple, which is played by Dulquer and Aditi but the woman decides to separate after five years of marriage. The shoot of the film, that is bankrolled by Jio Studios, began in 2020 and was scheduled to be released in February 2021 but was put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The music and the cinematography of the film have been hummed by Govind Vasantha and Preetha Jayaraman, respectively. Hey Sinamika was planned to be released on February 12, 2021 as a Valentine's Day special but was later postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India. After that, it was to be released in July 2021, but again got postponed to December 2021. The film is now confirmed to hit the screens on February 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aditiraohydari