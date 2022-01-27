'Hey Sinamika': Dulquer Salmaan-Kajal Aggarwal's Soul-stirring Track 'Thozhi' Out; WATCH

Makers of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Hey Sinamika are leaving no stone unturned in piquing audiences curiosity ahead of its release. Salmaan earlier flaunted his rapping skills in his first Tamil song Achamillai and has now showcased his romantic side in the film's soul-stirring track Thozhi alongside Kajal Aggarwal. The video captures fond moments of the duo as they venture out in the rains, sip drinks together among other things, looking head over heels in love.

It has been crooned by Pradeep Kumar, while Madan Karky has penned the lyrics. For the uninitiated, the Brindha Gopal directorial Hey Sinamika also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in a pivotal role and is slated to release on February 25, 2022.

Hey Sinamika's soul-stirring track Thozhi released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, January 27, the Kurup star announced the song's release and wrote, "My favourite melody #Thozhi / #Praanam is out ! Magical work from the enthralling combo @govindvasantha & @madhankarky (Tamizh)

#RamBabyGosala (Telugu). Take a look.

Earlier this month, the actor dropped the film's upbeat track Achamillai, which saw him rapping fluently in a recording studio as well as flaunting his dancing skills. Fans' overarching love for the song made it reach three million views in just three days on YouTube, a milestone which took even took Dulquer by surprise.

Sharing a behind the scenes video of him rehearsing for the song, he wrote," 3M in 3 Days !! Whattttt ?? Here’s a video of our rehearsals for Achamillai Achamillai! Big thanks to @brinda_gopal for editing this so nicely covering up my mistakes. I tend to go all Ghajini when it comes to remembering my steps."

On the work front, the actor also has Salute directed by Rosshan Andrrews in his kitty. Diana Penty will be seen as the female lead in her Malayalam debut, while actors like Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval will also appear in important roles.

