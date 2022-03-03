'Hey Sinamika': Dulquer Salmaan Pens Note For 'wonderful Team' On Release Day

Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal were most recently seen in Hey Sinamika, which hit the big screens on 3 March 2022. On the special day, Salmaan took to his Instagram account to pen down a heartfelt note to his co-stars and the 'wonderful team' he worked with during the film.

The film was helmed by Brinda Gopal and the trailer had already generated massive excitement among fans and followers who were eager to see the trio on the big screen.

Dulquer Salmaan pens note for team after Hey Sinamika release

Salmaan took to his social media account on Thursday, March 3, and shared a new poster of the movie as he individually penned down notes for his co-stars and crew. He hoped the audience enjoyed the film that the team loved making and told his fans and followers that the 'most wonderful team' put their heart into making the movie.

First speaking about Aditi Rao Hydari, he called her the Jerry to his Tom and lauded her on-screen performance as he mentioned she 'smashed it out of the park'. He also said that Hydari's character in the film, Mouna, would always be one of her best.

"The Jerry to my Tom it was such a hoot making the film with you and we always make a great team. From seeing you perform to seeing the results on-screen you have smashed it out of the park and Mouna will always be remembered as one of your best. Homies for life (sic)," Salmaan wrote.

He then penned down a note to his other co-star, Kajal Aggarwal, and mentioned he had immense respect for her as she chose to take on the role of Malarvizhi in the film. He also sent his love to her and Gautam Kitchlu as they embark on a 'beautiful phase' of life as they prepare to welcome their child into the world.

He also added a special mention to the director of the film, Brinda Gopal, and expressed his love for him. He hailed his passion and attention to detail for every aspect of the film, which he mentioned was like his child. He also hoped that the film would be as loved as he is and wished him the best after the release of the movie.

