'Hey Sinamika': Where & When Will Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Have Its OTT Release?

Dulquer Salmaan was most recently seen taking on a lead role in the much-awaited romance drama Hey Sinamika alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film got its theatrical release on March 3, 2022, and viewers and critics have been praising the leading trio to no end. As the film has now been released on the big screen, fans wonder how and when they can watch Hey Sinamika online.

Hey Sinamika release on OTT

According to reports by Tollywood Online, the romantic drama will release on the online streaming platform Netflix in April 2022. The publication reported that the OTT giant has bagged the online streaming rights of Hey Sinamika and fans will be able to stream the film on Netflix soon. As the film has just been released, it will reportedly premiere online in April 2022.

Hey Sinamika songs

The songs from the recently released film became extremely popular as soon as they were released. One of the film's hit tracks saw Dulquer Salmaan flaunt his dance and rap skills, which left his fans and followers in awe. The song Achamillai was one of the first to release on the platform and its music video left viewers amazed. It included several behind the scenes glimpses into the making of the film and also saw clips of the popular actor on the dance floor.

The film also included a romantic track Megham, which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari on screen. The beautifully shot video sees the duo enjoying several moments together and the audience fell in love with their characters. They were seen exploring places and going on fun adventures together.

After the release of the movie, Salmaan took to his social media account and penned down some adorable notes for Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi, the movie's director Brinda Gopal and other members of the crew, whom he called his 'wonderful team'. Speaking about Aditi, he hailed her performance in the film and mentioned she 'smashed it out of the park'. While he expressed how much he respected Kajal for playing Malarvizhi on screen and wished her the best for the 'beautiful phase' in her life as she prepares to become a mother.

