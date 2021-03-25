Himanshi Khurana Grooves To Her Latest Song 'Palazzo 2' In PPE Suit And Mask At An Airport

Indian model Himanshi Khurana was seen grooving to her latest song Palazzo 2. The Punjabi singer was wearing PPE gear with a black mask at an airport. Her song Palazzo 2 came out on March 24, 2021.

Himanshi Khurana's video at an airport

Himanshi Khurana recently took to her Instagram to share a reel video with her eight million followers. The model grooved on her latest song Palazzo 2 while she was boarding a flight amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the caption, Himanshi simply wrote 'Plazzo 2', the name of her new song and gave credits to the singer, music, label, and director of the video.

Fans are drooling over Himanshi Khurana's airport photos and videos. Many of them reacted to the video with 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons. Some also complimented her for her new song by Kulwinder Billa and Shivjot.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Himanshi announced that her new song has released. She posted a video on Instagram for her followers to know about the song. In the caption, she wrote 'Plazzo 2 out now'. The video gathered over one million views within a day.

Details about Palazzo 2

Within a day, the music video of Palazzo 2 has gathered over 4.8 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Kulwinder Billa and Shivjot and features Aman Hayer and Himanshi Khurana. It was penned by Shivjit while the music video was directed by Robby Singh. The music video is made under the label Speed Records. Costume Stylist and Makeup artists were Bhupesh Saini and Manisha Dhiman respectively while Shanty Kanwar choreographed the video.

Himanshi Khurana trivia

Indian model, actor, and singer, Himanshi Khurana is known for her works in Punjab-cinema. She has also appeared in a popular reality show on ColorsTV. At the age of 16, she became Miss Ludhiana and then in 2010 became a finalist of Miss PTC Punjabi. The 29-year-old has worked in movies, including Sadda Haq, 2 Bol, and Afsar. Himanshi Khurana's songs include Distance, High Standard, Suit Dwaade, Don't Follow, Teriya Mohobbatan, Surma Bole, I Like It, Ohdi Shreaam, Agg, Naa Ji Naa and Ajj Vi Chaunni Aah.

Promo Image Source: Himanshi Khurana's Instagram

